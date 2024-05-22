Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Bomb threat email to North Block, security officials conduct searches

A DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 12:43 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The threat was received through an email, according to the official. The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.

The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said.

Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 12:43 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb threatUnion Ministry of Home Affairs

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT