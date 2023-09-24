Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass female wrestlers, Delhi Police tells court: Report

The Delhi Police told Delhi Rouse Avenue Court that outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had not missed any opportunity to sexually harass female wrestlers, besides stating that there was enough evidence to bring charges against the BJP member of Parliament.

Singh was exempted from appearing in the court.

The Delhi Police based its argument in the court using an alleged incident that took place in Tajikistan between Singh and a female wrestler, NDTV has reported.

Singh, according to one of the complaints, called a female wrestler in a room when they were in Tajikistan and hugged her with force.

"This clearly shows that he was fully aware of his actions," the police said in court.