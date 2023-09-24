Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass female wrestlers, Delhi Police tells court: Report

The Delhi Police told Delhi Rouse Avenue Court that outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had not missed any opportunity to sexually harass female wrestlers, besides stating that there was enough evidence to bring charges against the BJP member of Parliament.
Singh was exempted from appearing in the court.
The Delhi Police based its argument in the court using an alleged incident that took place in Tajikistan between Singh and a female wrestler, NDTV has reported.
Singh, according to one of the complaints, called a female wrestler in a room when they were in Tajikistan and hugged her with force.
"This clearly shows that he was fully aware of his actions," the police said in court.
The police also pointed out in court another incident that occurred in Tajikistan. Singh had allegedly lifted up the shirt of one female wrestler without her consent, and proceeded to touch her inappropriately.
“Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee. The committee had given the recommendations, not the decision… Nowhere has it stated that these allegations are not substantiated or are false,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court.
When the last hearing of Brij Bhushan's case took place, the police had told the court that he had not been exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the Ministry of Sports and headed by boxing legend M C Mary Kom.
Although the report was not made available in the public domain, the committee had given a copy to the Delhi Police.
The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The court had on July 20 granted bail to Singh and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. They were never arrested in the case.
The next hearing in the case is on October 7.
(With inputs from PTI)