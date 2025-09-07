<p>Bengaluru: Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in a joint report, have highlighted the importance of charge point operators (CPOs), who form the backbone of EV infrastructure.</p><p>The report identifies the lack of hands-on training opportunities, the lack of standardised training modules for CPOs, and the shortage of qualified trainers who understand both technical and operational aspects of EV charging infrastructure among the top barriers in skilling CPOs.</p><p>Titled “EV Charging in India: Ecosystem Perspectives and Skilling Opportunities”, the whitepaper is a comprehensive analysis of India's EV charging ecosystem, examining existing skill gaps and opportunities for manpower deployment. Extensive consultations were carried out with 150 experts from across the EV value chain in India.</p>.Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1 lakh cr; Bajaj Finance, Reliance major gainers.<p>The report also highlights that nearly 50% of the skill requirements for CPOs are in the fields of installation and testing of EV charging infrastructure and IoT-enabled digital applications, followed by troubleshooting faults in charging infrastructure, service quality optimisation, and smart grid integration, among others.</p><p>MBRDI and TERI have introduced the ‘Future-In-Charge’ programme. Launched as part of Sustainability Garage – a Mercedes-Benz Initiative, the programme is aimed at building a comprehensive training ecosystem that combines technical know-how with practical, hands-on exposure, ensuring that young professionals are equipped to support the nation’s transition to sustainable mobility.</p><p>"With Future-In-Charge, we are not only bridging the skills gap but also tackling the systemic barriers to bringing about a holistic change in the EV skilling and infrastructure landscape," said Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, MBRDI.</p><p>The first pilot cohort of 60 trainees has already started at TERI’s Gwal Pahari campus, with students gaining exposure to real-world charging equipment and case-based learning. This will serve as the basis for scaling the program to multiple locations across India, working in close collaboration with CPOs, academic institutions, and industry partners.</p><p>Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute, said, “With India accelerating its shift towards clean mobility, building a skilled workforce in EV charging infrastructure is crucial. Future-In-Charge, a joint initiative of TERI and MBRDI, is a forward-looking step to bridge industry needs with youth talent. By providing NCVET-approved training aligned with the latest technological standards, we aim to empower the next generation of professionals to lead India’s green jobs in the clean mobility journey with expertise and confidence.”</p><p>Presently, India is the fourth-largest automotive manufacturer in the world, contributing to 7.1% of India’s GDP and providing direct and indirect jobs to 19 million people. The transport sector is one of the most polluting sectors with road transport presently accounting for 12% of India’s energy-related CO2 emissions. To mitigate pollution and achieve its 2070 net-zero target, the nation is focusing on decarbonising transport through various government initiatives.</p>