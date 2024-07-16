Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha rushed to DDU Hospital in Delhi after health concerns

She was arrested for her alleged connection to the Delhi liquor case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 13:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has reportedly been admitted to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi, as per news agency ANI.

She was rushed to the hospital after deterioration in her health, said Tihar jail officials.

She was arrested for her alleged connection to the Delhi liquor case.

Kavitha had approached a Delhi Court on July 8 seeking 'default' bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Delhi High Court, however, rejected her bail plea.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 July 2024, 13:03 IST
India NewsBRSK KavithaDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT