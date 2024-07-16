Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha rushed to DDU Hospital in Delhi after health concerns

BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has reportedly been admitted to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi, as per news agency ANI.
She was rushed to the hospital after deterioration in her health, said Tihar jail officials.
She was arrested for her alleged connection to the Delhi liquor case.
Kavitha had approached a Delhi Court on July 8 seeking 'default' bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Delhi High Court, however, rejected her bail plea.
More to follow...
Published 16 July 2024, 13:03 IST