Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Bungalow row: AAP, BJP intensify war of words as pics of Delhi CM working amid packed cartons emerge

BJP leaders accused the AAP of indulging in "drama", saying the Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the official residence of the Delhi chief minister as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is trying to portray.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 17:10 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsAtishi

Follow us on :

Follow Us