Cab driver 'attempts' to rape Manipuri student, let off on bail; victim slams Delhi Police

She claimed that the driver associated with an online cab aggregator company held her hostage and drove to an isolated place with an intent to rape her but she somehow managed to escape.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:31 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 15:31 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi Policebailgranted bailRape attempt

