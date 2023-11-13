CBI seeks LG's sanction to proceed against Satyendar Jain in 'extortion' matter

The extortion was also carried out by Goel and Prasad from 'other high profile prisoners lodged in jail as protection money' to allow them live in jall safely and comfortably, the agency alleged

The CBI alleged that Raj Kumar, the then Jail Superintendent, Central Jail-4, Tihar was a close associate of Goel and aided him in extorting money from Chandrashekar.

Jain, Goel, Prasad and Kumar 'misused their official positions' as public servants and 'extended undue favour and advantage' to Chandrashekar and other high profile inmates in the jails of Delhi 'in lieu of valuable considerations from the inmates', the agency alleged.