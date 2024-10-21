Home
Centre imposes GRAP stage II in Delhi amid deteriorating air quality

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310, which falls in the 'very poor' category, on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:06 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 16:06 IST
