Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis taken to Rajghat by police

<p>New Delhi: Climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Soman Wangchuk</a> and 170 Ladakhis under police detention for the past two days for violating prohibitory orders have been taken to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajghat">Rajghat</a>, an officer said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Wangchuk, who was leading 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', had gone on an indefinite fast after the Delhi Police detained him on Monday.</p>.<p>The 'padyatra' was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>Wangchuk had begun his journey with 170 Ladakhis from Leh a month ago.</p>.<p>The marchers were detained at several police stations in the outskirts of Delhi on Monday night.</p>.<p>They were detained at the city's Singhu Border while they on their way to Rajghat. </p>