On cam: Man kicks child playing on road in Bengaluru; booked

The incident occurred on December 14 between 1 and 1.10 pm in TR Nagara.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 09:33 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeAssault

