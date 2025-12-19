<p>Bengaluru: Banashankari police in south Bengaluru have booked a man who was seen kicking a child playing on a road, police officials said on Friday.</p><p>The incident occurred on December 14 between 1 and 1.10 pm in TR Nagara.</p><p>According to the FIR, the suspect identified as Ranjan kicked the five-year-old that was playing outside a house with a few other children.</p><p>The child's mother, also the complainant, told the police that Ranjan was from the neighbouring house and his assault led to her son sustaining injuries near the eye and minor scratches on the limbs.</p>.Three arrested for blackmailing, gangraping student on outskirts of Bengaluru.<p>The complainant and her son were from Doddamavalli and were visiting her brother at TR Nagara.</p>.<p>The incident was captured on the CCTV camera of a neighbouring house. The video showed the suspect running towards the child and kicking him and then walking away nonchalantly.</p><p>Banashankari police first lodged a non-cognizable report (NCR) and on December 15 registered the FIR under BNS Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) after a court granted the permission and launched a probe.</p>