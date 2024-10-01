CM Atishi, ministers inspect roads to ensure 'pothole-free' Delhi

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atishi">Atishi</a> and cabinet ministers inspected and identified damaged roads in different parts of the city on Tuesday to ensure a pothole-free national capital by the end of October.</p>.<p>Atishi inspected the roads in the Sarai Kale Khan area. She was accompanied by local MLA Praveen Kumar.</p>.<p>Taking to X, the chief minister said the BJP's "conspiracy" to stop the work being done for Delhiites by putting her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal in jail has failed.</p>.<p>"Under the guidance of Kejriwal, the Delhi cabinet and AAP MLAs are inspecting PWD roads to make them pothole-free," Atishi said.</p>.<p>"In this sequence, (I) inspected Sarai Kale Khan, Nizamuddin, Nehru Vihar Flyover, Moolchand Underpass, August Kranti Marg on Ring Road today along with officials," she added.</p>.<p>Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inspected the roads in C R Park and the Alaknanda area and directed the officials to repair them.</p>.<p>Minister Gopal Rai inspected the roads in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area.</p>.<p>"Today, we are inspecting Loni Road in northeast Delhi. Here on the Delhi-UP border, the condition of the road is very bad, it has many potholes.</p>.<p>"We have instructed PWD officials to fix it on priority, so that people do not face any kind of problem. I hope that the work of repairing roads and constructing new ones will be completed before Diwali," Rai said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Minister Imran Hussain also inspected PWD roads in the Korea Bridge area and directed the officials to repair them.</p>.<p>Atishi and her ministers had visited different areas on Monday to identify damaged roads.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Atishi held a meeting to review the condition of roads in the city and said that all ministers would inspect roads in designated areas for a week to identify those in need of repair.</p>.<p>After the inspection, repair work will be started and all roads are expected to be pothole-free by the end of October, she had said.</p>