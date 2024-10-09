Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

CM Atishi not being allotted Flagstaff Road residence, BJP trying to usurp bungalow: AAP MP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that in the last few days, the BJP has "spread many rumours" and tried to break the Aam Aadmi Party.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 07:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 07:16 IST
DelhiAam Admi PartyAtishi Marlena Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us