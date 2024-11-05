Home
Coaching centre deaths: Delhi High Court calls for CBI's status report on plea for preserving CCTV footage

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma called for the report and listed the matter for further hearing on January 15 next year.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 15:37 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 15:37 IST
India NewsCBIDelhi High CourtCCTV footagecoaching centres

