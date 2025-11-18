Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

IIT Delhi India's top-ranked institute followed by IIT Bombay, Kharagpur: QS World University Sustainability rankings

With 26 new entries this year, India is one of only four higher education systems that have more than 100 universities feature in the rankings.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 13:36 IST
EducationIIT KharagpurIIT BombayIIT Delhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us