Coal-based power plants aggravating air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Report

According to studies, the TPPs account for around eight percent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Delhi-NCR cannot achieve the clean air benchmark and safeguard public health if continuous sources of pollution, such as thermal power plants, continue to emit pollutants at high levels. These plants have struggled to meet the standards, primarily due to continually shifting compliance deadlines,” says Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, CSE.