Homeindiadelhi

Congress holds rallies in Delhi to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Last year's cross-country march witnessed Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders traverse over 4,000 kilometres and interact with a cross-section of society.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 17:16 IST

The Congress on Thursday organised rallies across the national capital to mark the first anniversary of the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, while new Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and some party workers offered prayers at Kalkaji Mandir.

Last year's cross-country march witnessed Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders traverse over 4,000 kilometres and interact with a cross-section of society. Gandhi launched the yatra on September 7, 2022, in Kanyakumari. It ended on January 30 this year as Gandhi capped his ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar.

In Delhi, slogans such as 'Mehangai aur berozgari se nata todo, Bharat jodo', 'Bharat judega, India jeetega' and 'Congress ko lana hai, desh ko bachana hai' reverberated from the rallies.

Indian Youth Congress, All India Mahila Congress and National Students' Union of India activists also participated in the rallies.

Lovely said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra created a new revolution of love and peace as Rahul Gandhi's marathon yatra inflicted a heavy blow on the communal and political forces trying to whip up unrest and hatred in the country. For the Congress, the unity and integrity of the country is the foremost priority."

"The Congress never ever allowed communal harmony to be disturbed in Delhi. Delhi Congress will regain its preeminent position in the capital very soon," he added.

(Published 07 September 2023, 17:16 IST)
CongressBharat Jodo YatraDelhiIndian Politics

