<p>Istanbul: Some Google services including YouTube were not accessible in Turkey and some parts of Europe on Thursday, the Turkish deputy minister for telecommunications and a local internet monitor said.</p><p>The Freedom of Expression Association, which monitors local censorship on the internet, said the outage on Alphabet's Google began around 1000 am (0700 GMT) in Turkey.</p><p>The local cyber security watchdog requested a technical report from Google, the deputy minister, Omer Fatih Sayan, said on X.</p><p>A map posted by Sayan showed Turkey, large parts of southeast Europe, and some locations in Ukraine, Russia and western Europe as affected.</p>