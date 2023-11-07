JOIN US
Congress leader Pawan Bansal visits ED office in Delhi

Last Updated 07 November 2023, 14:22 IST

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal visited the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Tuesday.

It was not known immediately if he met ED investigators in relation to some investigation.

Bansal, 75, was last questioned by the agency in April 2022 in a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The former Union minister was questioned in his capacity as the managing director of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and also the interim treasurer of the Congress.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

