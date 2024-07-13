Court green lights charges for 'criminal conspiracy' against 4 in 2000 cricket match-fixing case

Regarding the argument of the counsel for the accused that match-fixing was not an offence in the country, the court said, "If the alleged acts of match-fixing satisfy the ingredients of the offence under section 420 of the IPC, such acts cannot escape the clutches of the said law only for want of a special law." "In other words, the question before the court is not whether match-fixing is an offence in India, but whether in the present factual matrix, the allegations (of match-fixing) in the charge-sheet amount to an offence under section 420 IPC?" it added.