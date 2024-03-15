JOIN US
Home

Criminal of Bangladeshi origin, associate nabbed following shootout in Delhi: Police

A police officer said that Miraj was involved in a dacoity in a house in the Ashok Vihar area. He had decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore by holding the family members on gunpoint in May 2023
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 06:51 IST

New Delhi: A dreaded criminal of Bangladeshi origin and one of his associates were arrested following a shootout in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Friday.

Miraj alias Mehraj received a bullet injury in his leg while Shahid was overpowered by a team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch from a spot near Dhulsiras village in the early hours of Friday, they said.

A police officer said Miraj, a native of Bangladesh, was involved in a dacoity in a house in the Ashok Vihar area. He had decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore by holding the family members on gunpoint in May 2023, the officer added.

"Miraj was previously involved in five cases of dacoity and the Arms Act," the officer said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital.

