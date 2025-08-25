<p>New Delhi: A five-year-old boy sustained multiple deep bites after being attacked by a stray dog inside a police colony in east <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's </a>Shakarpur, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Sunday when the boy and his father had gone to meet their relatives living in the police colony, they said.</p>.<p>The stray dog suddenly pounced on him and bit him multiple times, police said.</p>.Man repeatedly slaps woman for feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad; arrested.<p>Hearing the boy's screams, a police inspector staying there rushed to the spot, freed him from the dog's grip, and rushed him to a hospital, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>"The child received deep wounds in the attack. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is now stable," the officer said.</p>.<p>The matter came to light days after the Supreme Court modified its suo motu directive asking civic authorities in Delhi-NCR to capture all stray dogs and confine them to shelter homes within six to eight weeks.</p>.<p>Calling the order "too harsh", it directed that the canines be released post sterilisation and de-worming.</p>.<p>The top court also ordered the municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding spaces where people can feed stray dogs, making it clear that feeding shall not be permitted on the streets.</p>