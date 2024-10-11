Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

DDA refutes AAP's claim on beautification of drain, says project executed by LG

In the video, the party claimed that only Arvind Kejriwal (AAP's supremo and former Delhi chief minister) can do such beautification of the drain area.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 12:37 IST
DelhiArvind KejriwalDwarkaAam Admi PartyDrainagebeautification

Follow us on :

Follow Us