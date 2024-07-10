Deceased woman's family members booked for attacking doctors in Delhi's GTB Hospital

The accused have been identified as Zubair (20), the woman’s husband, Mohammad Shoib (24), Zubair's brother, and Mohammad Naushad (57), the woman’s father, the DCP said.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, senior and junior residents at the University College of Medical Science (UCMS) and GTB Hospital went on an indefinite strike following the incident on Tuesday.

The doctors demanded strict action against the attackers and robust security management in the hospital. During the strike, they will attend only emergency services, the protesting doctors said.

"The strike by junior and senior residents at UCMS and GTBH will continue indefinitely until their demands are met, including the issuance of an institutional FIR copy with legal charges, arrest of all accused, strengthened security with bouncer deployment, restricted attendance at hospital gates, regular police patrolling every 4-5 hours, and installation of panic call buttons in emergency areas," RDA president Dr Nitish Kumar said in a statement.