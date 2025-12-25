Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Air quality improves as AQI drops to 234; deterioration likely in coming days

This marked a significant improvement from the 'severe' AQI of 412 recorded at 4 pm on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 14:22 IST
India NewsDelhiAQIDelhi pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us