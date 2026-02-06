Menu
Delhi air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 225

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app, 25 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 14 stations were in the ‘moderate’ category.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:29 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsDelhiAQICPCB

