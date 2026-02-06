<p>New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 225 at 9 am, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-pollution-control-board">Central Pollution Control Board</a>’s (CPCB) SAMEER app, 25 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 14 stations were in the ‘moderate’ category.</p>.<p>As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.</p>.<p>On the weather front, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.</p>.<p>The city witnessed a slightly chillier morning compared to Thursday, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius.</p>.Delhi’s polluted air now carries antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’, JNU study finds.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">India Meteorological Department </a>(IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.0 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.</p>.<p>At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature stood at 8.2 degrees Celsius, marginally 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.</p>.<p>The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.</p>.<p>The IMD has forecast shallow fog conditions to persist over Delhi on Friday and Saturday mornings.</p>