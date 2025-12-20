<p>New Delhi: At least 129 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Saturday due to dense fog, according to an official.</p>.<p>Flight operations have been disrupted for the past several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog, resulting in low visibility conditions.</p>.Man alleges assault by Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport; Airline removes him from official duties.<p>The official said at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled.</p>.<p>"Low Visibility Procedures are currently in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X in the afternoon.</p>.<p>Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily. </p>