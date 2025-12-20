Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi airport sees 129 flight cancellations on Saturday

The official said at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 09:19 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Airportflight

Follow us on :

Follow Us