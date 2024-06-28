Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse: When was it last revamped?

One person died and five sustained injuries on Friday morning after a portion of the roof of the Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy downpour that threw traffic on roads and air into chaos.

On March 10, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the revamped Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the "building that collapsed is an old building and was opened in 2009."

"I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building and was opened in 2009," he told ANI.