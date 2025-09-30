Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi airport to introduce e-arrival card facility for foreign travellers from October 1

The facility will be launched under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration. Similar facilities are available at airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us