Delhi Assembly budget session extended till first week of March

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly budget session was extended till the first week of March with Finance Minister Atishi citing a delay in its finalisation and sending it for approval to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The proposal was passed by the Assembly, with opposition BJP MLAs questioning the reasons behind the delay.

"There have been some delays in budget finalisation due to some reasons. We received approval for the budget from Delhi Lt Governor yesterday. It has been sent for approval of MHA today. The approval from the MHA and the presidential assent will take at least 10-15 days. It is not possible for us to present the budget before February 25. I request that the budget session be extended till first week of March," she said in the House.