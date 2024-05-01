Delhi bomb scare: Origin of threat mail traced, says L-G V K Saxena

Hours after around 100 schools in Delhi were shut down over an emailed bomb threat, Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday said that the origin point of the emails had been traced.
"I want to assure the people of Delhi that Delhi Police is fully prepared and we will try to prevent any untoward incident from happening. Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming, investigation is underway. All I would like to say is that the culprits will not be spared and will be given strict punishment," Saxena was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had said that the preliminary investigation suggested that there was one perpetrator behind the mass threat mails.
More to follow...
(Published 01 May 2024, 06:41 IST)