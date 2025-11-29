Menu
Delhi breathes 'very poor' air as AQI stands at 332

This is marginally lower than Friday’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 369, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 9 am bulletin data showed.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 06:29 IST
Published 29 November 2025, 06:29 IST
India NewsDelhiAQI

