<p>New Delhi: Iran has expressed its “deep sorrow” over the loss of lives and injuries of several Indian citizens in the car blast incident in Delhi.</p><p>The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi extended its sincere condolences to the government and the people of India. </p><p>“The embassy also conveys its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes patience and comfort for them, as well as a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident,” Tehran’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi posted on X.</p>