Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directly enjoyed excise 'scam' kickbacks: ED

Regarding Kejriwal's role, the 209-page charge sheet said, "Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam in collusion with ministers of Delhi govt, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and other persons."

The AAP, which rules Delhi and Punjab, responded to the ED charge sheet on Tuesday saying the BJP-led government at the Centre was hatching a "big conspiracy" against the party and that the political outfit was being finished off.