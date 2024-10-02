Delhi CM Atishi okays incentive scheme to promote scrapping of old vehicles

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide a 10-20 per cent tax rebate to buyers of new vehicles who opt to scrap their old ones, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Atishi has approved the incentive scheme to promote scrapping of old vehicles and it will be notified soon, the statement said.</p>.<p>"The government will incentivise those who opt for the scrapping of their old vehicles, through rebate in motor-vehicle tax on buying new vehicles within three years," said the Delhi government statement.</p>.<p>The tax rebate will be 20 per cent on the purchase of non-commercial CNG and petrol vehicles, 15 per cent on the purchase of commercial CNG and petrol vehicles, and 10 per cent on diesel vehicles, it said.</p>.<p>The policy is aimed at removing old and polluting vehicles on the road by promoting the use of less-polluting ones having upgraded emission standards, it said.</p>.<p>Under the scheme, one would have to obtain a certificate of deposit on scrapping their old vehicle at a registered facility. The certificate will have to be submitted at the time of registration of the new vehicle within three years, to avail the tax rebate, it added. </p>