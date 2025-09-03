GST Council approves two-tier tax structure; to be implemented from September 22

<p>New Delhi: The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.</p><p>Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that all states were on board for the rate rationalisation, and it was a consensus-based decision.</p> .<p>West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the total loss due to GST rate rationalisation would be Rs 47,700 crore.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said no decision has been taken on the tax incidence on demerit goods, and imposing a levy over and above the 40 per cent would be decided later.</p><p>The marathon 56th meeting of the GST Council lasted for 10.5 hours, in which the Centre and states thrashed out key tax proposals.</p>