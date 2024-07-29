Delhi coaching centre flooding: Who were the 3 students killed

Nevin Dalwin, 29, from Ernakulam in Kerala, was pursuing PhD in Arts and Aesthetics from JNU.

He had joined the coaching institute eight months ago but had been staying in a rented accommodation near the university in Vasant Kunj area.

According to police, his parents in Kerala have been informed about the tragedy.

Nevin's father had retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kerala and his mother is a professor. Nevin had a sister too.

His friend called him a hardworking student. He had come to Delhi after completing his MA in 2017.

According to police, Nevin was not a full time student of the centre and would often come to library for books.

His body will be handed over to them after the post mortem on Monday, a police officer said.