<p>Mumbai: When the Ganeshotsav would be at its peak in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil will launch a fresh agitation in the financial capital of India demanding expansion of the scope of reservation to the politically-strong Maratha community. </p><p>Describing the fresh campaign as "final agitation", Jarange-Patil has given the war cry of Chalo Mumbai. </p><p>Jarange-Patil will leave Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, his home base in Marathwada region, on 27 August, which is Ganesh Chaturthi, and will reach Mumbai on 29 August, where he is expected to stage a sit-in hunger strike at the historic Azad Maidan. </p><p>With the Ganeshotsav, which has been declared as Rajya Mahotsav or State Festival, the Maharashtra government wants to avoid any security issues in Mumbai. </p><p>Addressing a rally in Beed district on Sunday, Jarange-Patil appealed to people from the Maratha community to join the agitation in Mumbai. </p><p>"We will come peacefully, we will demand for reservation peacefully…once we get the reservation…we will go back peacefully...let me tell you…peaceful means peaceful…no incidents of arson, no incidents of stone-pelting…let us show our strength," said Jarange-Patil. </p><p>The activist had undertaken more than half a dozen hunger strikes demanding the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis - an predominantly agrarian caste listed under the OBCs -- and reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education. </p><p>Jarange-Patil has vent his ire on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being a stumbling block against reservation to the Marathas. "We won't spare him…we will show we are sons of Marathas…I am coming to Mumbai," he thundered, adding that this would be the "final agitation" for reservation demand. </p><p>"All sarpanchs, all panchayat samiti presidents, all MPs and MLAs...former, present and future…join us in the mission," he said.</p><p>"Remember that power changes, comes and goes…Fadnavis Saheb... don't play with the Marathas," he said. </p><p>"The ruling party does not want Marathas to come to Mumbai, and for that purpose, efforts are being made to create conflicts between Marathas and OBCs, but this time their plan should not be allowed to succeed. Now, without taking reservation from Mumbai, we will not return," he added. </p>