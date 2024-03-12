Delhi Commission for Women prevents child marriage in Sultanpuri

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) intervened and prevented a child marriage in the Sultanpuri area here after receiving a complaint, officials said on Tuesday.

The DCW received information regarding the marriage of a 15-year-old girl from her relative on March 6, a statement issued by the commission said.

"The commission received a complaint that the minor victim was in danger of being married off by her mother after being engaged a few days ago," it said.