Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court acquits activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by LG V K Saxena

The court said the material on record showed that Patkar was not a panellist on the programme and that only a short pre-recorded video clip of her was played during the telecast.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 18:37 IST
India NewsDelhiMedha PatkarV K Saxenadefamation case

Follow us on :

Follow Us