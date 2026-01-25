<p>A few months ago, I visited Pasadena, a vibrant city in Los Angeles County. Located northeast of downtown Los Angeles, it is home to historic architecture, verdant gardens, and one-of-a-kind cultural institutions. Here is your guide to this underrated Californian city.</p>.<p><strong>Soak in the art and architecture</strong></p>.<p>The Huntington, which has been rebranded from the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden, provides visitors with a rare mix of culture and natural beauty. Stroll through over a dozen themed gardens, tour the art galleries, and dive into literary history, all set on a sprawling estate. The Huntington’s serene Japanese Garden, Chinese Garden, Desert Garden, and Rose Garden are must-visits.</p>.<p>A short drive away, the Norton Simon Museum is home to a vast collection of artworks by renowned European artists, including Degas, Van Gogh, and Rembrandt. However, what truly sets it apart is its wide range of South and Southeast Asian art. This range, one of the largest of its kind outside of Asia, will enable Indian travellers to view spectacular sculptures and artifacts from their own heritage in a whole new context.</p>.<p>Architecture lovers should not miss The Gamble House, an excellent example of the American Arts & Crafts movement. Built in 1908 by architects Charles and Henry Greene, the home was featured in the beloved film, ‘Back to the Future’. Constructed for David and Mary Gamble of the Procter & Gamble fame, it is a local, state, and national historic landmark. </p>.<p><strong>Explore estates and gardens</strong></p>.<p>A drive down Pasadena Millionaires’ Row Drive exhibits a time when the city was a winter playground for America’s industrial magnates. The bungalows, with their century-old facades, showcase the city’s rich heritage and architectural legacy. The Wrigley Mansion, now the headquarters of the Tournament of Roses, is a standout. The Tournament of Roses is well-known for its Rose Parade, featuring floral floats, marching bands, and equestrian units, followed by the Rose Bowl college football game, held on New Year’s Day. Just outside Pasadena, the Descanso Gardens is a tranquil botanical sanctuary. With a serene Japanese garden perfect for some quietude, an age-old oak forest that feels untouched, and vibrant floral displays, Descanso is the ideal spot to be one with nature.</p>.<p><strong>Indulge in retail therapy</strong></p>.<p>Pasadena’s shopping destinations are a chic alternative to the hustle and bustle of Downtown Los Angeles. South Lake Avenue and One Colorado offer a beautifully landscaped outdoor shopping experience, mixing high-end stores and designer boutiques with coffee shops and shaded promenades. For a quieter, more curated experience, visit Playhouse Village, home to locally owned stores and the Vroman’s Bookstore—a literary destination where one could get lost for days. No luxury shopping experience in California would be complete without checking out Erewhon, an upscale grocery store that has become an Internet sensation. The Pasadena location is one of its largest in Los Angeles County; visiting Erewhon is a quintessential Californian experience.</p>.<p><strong>Check out the entertainment scene</strong></p>.<p>The hub of Pasadena’s cultural landscape is the Pasadena Playhouse, one of the United States’ most well-loved regional theatres. The Playhouse hosts Broadway-quality productions in an elegantly restored 1920s building. The building itself is an architectural masterpiece, and the experience feels both cosy and luxurious.</p>.<p><strong>Experience the Rose Bowl vibes</strong></p>.<p>Pasadena’s Rose Bowl stadium is also worth checking out. While it is known for the annual Rose Bowl game, this national historic landmark also hosts NFL Super Bowls, soccer matches, concerts by music legends, and food markets.</p>.<p>Even if you’re not a sports enthusiast, a public tour of the stadium will give you a glimpse of its history, including access to the original 1922 locker room and the press box. The impressive size and historical significance of the venue, surrounded by the majestic San Gabriel Mountains, make it a truly breathtaking sight.</p>