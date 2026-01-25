Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

It's all roses in Pasadena

Even if you’re not a sports enthusiast, a public tour of the stadium will give you a glimpse of its history, including access to the original 1922 locker room and the press box.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 19:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 19:58 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us