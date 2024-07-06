Delhi Court allows Arvind Kejriwal's wife access to his medical records, permits her to seek doctors' advice

"This court sees no reason to carve out an exception for the applicant (Kejriwal) by going against the prison rules, more particularly in view of the submission of the jail authorities that several other inmates are also undergoing treatment for the same ailment as the applicant and who have not been permitted to have an attendant," the court said.

Regarding granting Kejriwal's wife access to his medical records, the court said the prison authorities did not have any objection and during the proceedings, the chief minister agreed that his medical records were being "duly shared" by the authorities concerned.

Also, Kejriwal's family members have been providing home-cooked food to him in accordance with the diet prescribed by the medical board of the AIIMS, the court said.

"Accordingly, insofar as the prayer of the applicant regarding providing the medical records of his medical meetings/consultations with the doctors to his wife is concerned, the same is allowed and the jail authorities are directed to provide the medical records of the applicant," it said.