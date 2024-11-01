Home
Delhi court allows ex-MP CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri to travel abroad

Judge Jitendra Singh allowed Puri to travel to Japan from November 16 to 25; Oman from November 25 to December 1, and Thailand from December 20 to January 4, 2025, respectively.
PTI
01 November 2024

