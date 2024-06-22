Delhi court asks NIA to respond to Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea by July 1

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi argued for releasing Rashid on bail, asserting, "He is the person who won the election with vast majority. People love him and want him to fight in parliament democratically." "It is my (Rashid's) constitutional duty to take oath. I am compelled to beg before them for taking oath. This is really shameful. The court may direct the jail authorities to contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, direct NIA to contact the Lok Sabha Secretariat, or direct the Lok Sabha Secretariat to specify the date on which Rashid may take oath," the counsel said.