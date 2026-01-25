Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court directs YouTube to take down 'defamatory' video against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust

Representing the Trust, Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner at Karanjawala & Co., argued that the video employed disparaging remarks designed to malign the reputation of 'Guruji' and his global following.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 14:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsdefamationDelhi court

Follow us on :

Follow Us