delhi

Delhi court extends K Kavitha's ED custody till March 26 in excise policy case

Last Updated 23 March 2024, 07:50 IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended BRS leader K Kavitha's Enforcement Directorate custody in the Delhi excise policy case till March 26.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case on March 22.

Inside the court premises, Kavitha said, "We are fighting. Making so many political arrests at the time of elections is wrong. ECI should intervene and protect democracy in this country...Jai Telangana...", as per news agency ANI.

More to follow...

(Published 23 March 2024, 07:50 IST)
