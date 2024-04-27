Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan: Report

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was granted bail on Saturday in a case based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to news agency ANI.
The ED had complained that Khan did not appear before it to join the probe into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board.
The Supreme Court last week refused to entertain Khan's anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship and directed him to join the investigation on April 18.
The ED alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship from 2018 to 2022.
