Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi demolition drive: FIR filed; Juvenile among 5 held as police probe if violence was planned

Police used mild force and teargas to quell the protest that broke out on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and took five people, including a juvenile, into custody.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsDelhiEncroachment

Follow us on :

Follow Us