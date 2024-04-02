Delhi: Doctors perform combined liver and kidney transplant on critically ill patient from Uzbekistan

Sharing details about the combined transplant, Dr Subhash Gupta, Chairman, Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences at the hospital, said that traditionally such cases involve separate surgeries for each organ, with the liver transplant preceding the kidney transplant.

"However, the medical team at Max Hospital, Vaishali, opted for simultaneous surgery on the same operating table, showcasing their expertise and innovation in the field of transplantation," Dr Gupta said.