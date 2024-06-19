Home
Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 3

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 09:08 IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise 'scam'.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

Published 19 June 2024, 09:08 IST
