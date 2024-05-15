Home
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended to May 30

An application for postponement of arguments on the charge is pending before the High Court. Sisodia and other accused persons who are in custody were present during the adjournment ruling through video conferencing from jail.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 05:18 IST
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday (May 15) adjourned the arguments on CBI's charges involving prominent leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia along with BRS leader K Kavitha, in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The matter will be next heard on May 30, as per ANI.

An application for postponement of arguments on charge is pending before the High Court. Sisodia and other accused persons who are in custody were present during the adjournment ruling through video conferencing from jail.

A Delhi court last week extended Sisodia judicial custody till May 21.

Published 15 May 2024, 05:18 IST
